Major wind energy firms visit Hartlepool
Business leaders and government officials from across the globe are in Hartlepool this week to learn about the benefits of the offshore wind sector.
Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen’s officials are due to give a presentation to the almost 50 industry representatives during the three-day event – which began yesterday at Hartlepool College - to highlight how the region’s is working to become a UK-leader in offshore wind power
During the event, the delegation will be taken to meet some of the region’s key firms.
The visit, including representatives from 21 countries such as Argentina, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Turkey and Vietnam has been organised by NOF Energy, in partnership with the Global Wind Energy Council and the World Bank Group.
It comes just days after it was revealed documents had been submitted to create a huge offshore wind assembly, installation and servicing site in Redcar – which has the potential to create thousands of jobs along the supply chain.
Mr Houchen said: “The offshore wind sector represents a huge opportunity for jobs and economic growth in the region.
“Our brilliant supply chain has been winning contracts around the world and, with the world’s biggest wind farm coming just 80 miles off the North East coast at Dogger Bank, we’re a perfect location for future investment.
“I’m delighted to demonstrate our existing expertise to these emerging markets, and show that Tees Valley can lead the way in delivering clean energy for the UK.
“In a post-Brexit world, there will be ample potential to throw open our doors and do business with countries that are just now looking to capitalise on the sector.”