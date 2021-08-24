McDonald’s runs out of milkshakes as the fast food restaurants are hit by supply chain issues

It is estimated that 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales are all experiencing supply issues, with a spokesman confirming that the group is currently suffering problems but that McDonald’s is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

The fast food chain becomes the latest to be hit by supply problems after Nando’s was forced to shut around 50 restaurants last week following a chicken shortage – blaming staffing shortages and a reduced number of lorry drivers.

Rival KFC has also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock certain menu items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast food chain McDonald's has been hit by supply issues which is affecting their ability to offer some menu items. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA

Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials.

Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the Government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment and it is unclear when the supply chain issues will be resolved.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.