Meet the judges for the inaugural North East Apprenticeship Awards, in partnership with Teesside University
Meet the judges helping to recognise hardworking apprentices and the companies which inspire them.
Sister-titles the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail Northumberland Gazette and News Post Leader have teamed up with Teesside University to host the inaugural North East Apprenticeship Awards.
The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.
Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that supports the apprentice.
Guests will enjoy a formal sit down meal, as well the awards themselves which promise to have you on your feet as we celebrate the Apprenticeship Stars of the North East.
The judging panel for the awards has now been confirmed, as well as the host and business success Katie Bulmer Cooke.
Fitness and property entrepreneur, Katie, is a former UK Personal Trainer of the Year, UK Fitness Professional of the Year and Wearside Role Model of the Year.
Always remembered for her down to earth approach to all that she does, Katie also appeared on BBC1's The Apprentice, making it to week 10 of the show.
Katie said: "It’s fantastic to have an event like this taking place in the northeast to celebrate those doing an apprenticeship and to shine a light on how successful we are as a region.
"I can’t wait to see everyone picking up their awards on the night."
Meet our judges
Ruth Chester - Head of Professional Apprenticeships
Ruth works with industry partners to understand the current landscape in relation to regional and national skills gaps and where apprenticeships could be a solution in these areas. A key part of her role is driving forward the apprenticeship offer to ensure delivery of the right solutions for employers and industry.
Before joining Teesside University, Ruth was a Workforce Development Adviser, managing an internal corporate apprenticeship programme, working closely with internal and external partners to deliver apprenticeship solutions. Ruth is passionate about apprenticeships as an alternative to the standard learning route, enabling employers and individuals to identify and develop talent through work-based learning.
Alan Wallace - North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Alan has been involved in Apprenticeships since 1986. He has had many roles in the private, voluntary and public sector. He headed up the Apprenticeship Service in the North East of England and was a member of the senior management team at the National Apprenticeship Service. He passionately believes that apprenticeships when delivered will make a huge difference for both Employers and Individuals. Alan now supports the North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network in promoting Apprenticeships to both Employers and Individuals across the region.
Dr Ann Thanaraj - Assistant Director Teesside University
Dr Ann Thanaraj is Assistant Director leading the digital transformation of the learning and teaching portfolio at Teesside University, having led a university-wide strategic and change transformation project in Online Learning. Ann is also founder and host of Lawyering in a Digital Age, an international initiative which brings together a global interdisciplinary audience to shape the direction of legal education. Ann works nationally with various organisations and sector leaders to support the education sector to transform their online learning practices, and in reimagining models of law degrees fit for the digital age. Cited by the House of Lords, and in recognition for her strategic leadership in online learning with impact across the sector, Ann has been awarded National Teaching Fellow and Principal Fellowship of AdvanceHE. Ann is co-author of Digital Lawyering, the world’s first textbook in this field, and is co-author and co-editor of Teaching law: Future readiness and digital empowerment of law students. Ann has co-led the development of the Digital Learning Design Framework and Toolkit (supported by Jisc and published by EDUCAUSE), a freely available resource for use across the education sector, which has had global reach for learning design.
Nominations for the awards are still open. Visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/neaa-2023/
The closing date is Friday June 9, 2023.