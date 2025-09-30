More success for King's Award-winning business

The King’s Award-winning company Paralloy Group has been given another top honour and there could be more to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year the Teesside-based stainless steel specialist received the King’s Award for International Trade – the UK’s top industry recognition – and it has now won the Transformation of the Year category at the inaugural Private Business Awards, sponsored by BDO and held at The Savoy, one of London’s most prestigious venues.

In a milestone year for Paralloy on and off the factory floor, it has also been nominated for the Department for Business and Trade Exporter of the Year Award at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards which takes place in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day it will discover whether it comes top of the shortlist of finalists in the International Trade category at the Manufacturer MX Awards, described as “the manufacturing industry’s largest and most rigorous awards programme”.

Paralloy Group CEO Robert McGowan (third from left) after receiving the BDO award

Speaking after collecting the BDO award Robert McGowan, CEO of Paralloy Group, said: “This recognition reflects the dedication, agility, and resilience of our team as we’ve reshaped the business for a new era. Through strategic investment, innovation, and a focus on our people and customers, we’ve built a stronger, more future-ready Paralloy. This award is not just a milestone, it’s a testament to what we can achieve together.”

BDO, a global accountancy and business advisory firm, said it established the awards to “shine a deserved light on the innovation, resilience and success stories that drive the UK forward”, recognising the pivotal role played by the UK’s 5.55 million private businesses, who employ 27 million people and generate £4.5 trillion in annual turnover.

"Private businesses are the unsung heroes of our economy,” said Kyla Bellingall, leadership team member at BDO. “These awards recognise not just financial success, but the entrepreneurial spirit, job creation and community impact that define the best of UK business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paralloy Group designs and produces specialist stainless steel products for a number of industries: petrochemical, aerospace, blue hydrogen, turbines and defence.

The company, which exports more than 90% of its specialist stainless steel products, has had a meteoric rise since coming under new ownership six years ago.

Revenues have increased £30m to £230m and the number of people employed at its sites Middlesbrough, Billingham and Sheffield has risen from 220 to 560.

Paralloy has also just marked the first anniversary of its acquisition of Manoir Industries in France business which, with its UK partner, added a further 560 staff to the payroll. Manufacturing space across Paralloy Group now totals nearly one million sq. ft.