More Ways to Secure A Dream Home for Hartlepool Homebuyers

Miller Homes has set out to help homebuyers purchase a new build home in Hartlepool this summer, with a range of options on selected plots tailored to meet the needs of customers no matter what stage of the homeowning journey they are at.

For first-time buyers and those who are finding it hard to save enough for a deposit, Miller are offering a contribution of up to 5% of the purchase price towards a customer’s deposit on a new build home.

For current homeowners who are looking to make a move but are reluctant to face the often stressful task of selling their existing home, Miller’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes are designed to make the process as easy as possible. Miller will take on the admin and costs associated with selling, managing the independent valuation and marketing of a customer’s property, and if required, purchase of their home through its Part Exchange scheme, sparing customers the hassle of finding a buyer and covering the cost of estate agent and advertising fees.

Miller Homes at Hartside View

And for homebuyers with a deposit who are concerned about the cost of their monthly mortgage repayments, Miller’s partnership with Own New could enable them to reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for a new Miller home for their initial term, while still owning 100% of their property, through a mortgage rate reduction with Own New.

These offers are available on selected plots at Hartside View in Hartlepool. Terms and conditions and exclusions apply.

Donna Clarke, Sales Director for Miller Homes Teesside said:“At Miller we are committed to doing everything we can to help our customers make their dream home a reality, which is why we have introduced a series of tailored options designed to help customers in Hartlepool make their next move.

There are so many advantages to buying a new build home, from the National House Building Council’s 10-year warranty, to the potential for significant savings on energy costs new homes provide. We hope that the additional options we are offering customers will help them take their next step on the property ladder this summer.”

Miller Homes is one of the UK’s leading housebuilders and was recently awarded the Home Builder Federation’s maximum five-star rating for customer satisfaction for the 12th time in 13 years, following the results of its annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey. The 2024 survey results highlighted that more than nine out of ten new build home buyers would ‘recommend their builder to a friend’.

Visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/ now to find out more about offers from Miller Homes that could help you purchase a property in the Hartlepool and wider Teesside area now.