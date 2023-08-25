Independent oil supplier Your NRG, which employs 155 people nationwide, has entered into a distribution partnership with the global energy giant to distribute Shell’s GTL Fuel to agricultural businesses.

Used as a synthetic alternative to diesel, gas-to-liquid fuel includes far fewer harmful materials than standard crude oils and produces fewer greenhouse emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which delivers over 300 million litres of fuel to homes and businesses across the country, said the partnership is a major step towards their own environmental goals in line with the UK’s net zero ambitions.

A Your NRG truck for the new gas-to-liquid fuel. (Photo: Focal Point Photography)

Your NRG commercial director Lee Reason noted that being an “authorised distributor” of the cleaner GTL fuel is a “big step for the future fuels market” in the UK and will go a long way to reducing harmful emissions.

He said: “We believe that Shell’s GTL Fuel will play an important role in the transition to creating a cleaner, greener future for all, as we work towards achieving our ambitious 2050 net zero goals.”

Nabeel Uddin, Shell GTL Fuel commercial manager, added: “We are pleased to partner with Your NRG as our latest branded reseller of Shell GTL Fuel.

Your NRG in Hartlepool and Shell celebrate their new partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will enable more UK customers to access Shell’s synthetic fuel to help reduce harmful tailpipe emissions.”

According to Shell, the fuel can result in up to 37% less nitrogen oxide pollution for public transport vehicles, and up to a 90% reduction in particulate matter for other machinery such as tractors and cultivators.

Further benefits of GTL Fuel include vehicles starting better in cold temperatures, noise reduction in some engines and being readily biodegradable and non-toxic.

Based in Hartlepool’s Baltic Street, Your NRG is the UK’s only independently-run oil supplier. They were founded in Hartlepool in 1924 and began by disturbing coal.