A licensing hearing is set to be held over proposals for a new convenience store in Hartlepool town centre to sell alcohol until 11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year looking to gain a licence to sell alcohol for a shop which is planned to open at 77 Church Street.

Initially it sought to allow the premises to sell alcohol from 6am until 1am seven days a week – although this has since been revised to 8am until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also secure it permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which is needed to offer hot food and hot drinks after 11pm, until 1am to enable them to provide coffee and snacks.

Centre, 77 Church Street, Hartlepool, could be transformed into a convenience store. Pic Via Google Maps.

Submitted by Quinton Benette, proposals state the store will be named Church Street Local and various measures would be in place to ensure it complies with licensing objectives and experiences no issues.

It adds: “The store is a great addition to the local area to add value to the local community/other businesses.”

However the application is set to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, August 19, at 10am after concerns were raised by 14 local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representation on behalf of “licensed pubs and bars on and around Church Street/Church Square” has opposed allowing the off-licence to sell alcohol until 1am, as stated in the original application before it was amended.

They have urged the council to “reject the application or restrict hours to at most 10pm and to require any off-licence to implement strong safeguarding conditions”.

The letter from businesses added: “Permitting shop sales until 1am on Church Street would undermine public safety, encourage anti-social street drinking, and conflict with the licensing objectives of crime prevention and public protection.

“Bars in Church Street already contribute to a vibrant, managed night-time economy. This proposal merely adds a ‘competing’ source of isolated drinking that offers no oversight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our local context (growing student population, ongoing dispersal orders, etc) demands a cautious approach. “

A council report ahead of the meeting notes the applicant has already agreed conditions for a premise licence with Cleveland Police, who have not objected to the proposal.

Previous uses of 77 Church Street include a beauty salon and another licensed retail store.

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/