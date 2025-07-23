New country themed bar aims to take Hartlepool Marina back to its heyday
Business partners Beccy Sharp and former model Chelsea Ferguson have opened Hoedown on Navigation Point.
They say their first weekend was a big success which coincided with venues putting on a day of food and drinks offers for Marina Fest.
Beccy and Chelsea said: “The opening weekend was amazing. Especially considering the weather wasn’t on our side, the turnout was better than we could have hoped for and we’re so grateful for all of the support we have been shown.”
The bar is currently open Thursday to Sunday but has plans to open daily soon for coffee, cake and snacks.
Beccy and Chelsea added: “Our theme is country, think lots of wood, cowboy hats, a life size cow.
“We’re also playing modern country music and some classics with a country twist. Don’t worry if you’re not a country music fan, there’s literally going to be something for everyone, but different to anything else the town has ever seen."
They also plan to bring line dance classes to the bar.
Beccy and Chelsea took over the unit recently occupied by Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen just months after also becoming the new owners of Out Out on Navigation Point.
They said: “We saw the opportunity to expand our drinks scene on the marina when we found out the unit was becoming vacant and decided to dive in feet first.
“We’re working on helping to bring some life back to the Marina and get it back to its heyday.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.