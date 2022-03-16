New faces at booming Hartlepool firm

Global automotive manufacturer TMD Friction has appointed Sam Kirtley to the role of UK finance director and Helen Robinson, who is the company’s new HR Manager for the UK, replaces Jenny Wright who has been promoted into a global role

Sam said: “Investment in the finance team comes at such an exciting time for the business, as further investment is committed by the group to support the ongoing expansion of the Hartlepool plant.

“I am relishing the challenges and opportunities that come with the job.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Robertson and Sam Kirtley of TDM Friction

Helen started with TMD Friction in January and is leading on the recruitment of a number of office, production and engineering appointments.

She said: “It’s been a whirlwind few months since I started in my role but my team has been so supportive, helping me to settle in and understand the many systems and processes that a multi- national company like TMD has in place.

“My priority is to implement stability, flexibility and engagement which will reinforce our position as an employer of choice.”

TMD Friction is a global manufacturer of brake pads and now employs 508 people at its Hartlepool factory on the Oakesway Industrial Estate.