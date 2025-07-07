New Hartlepool town centre convenience store seeks permission to serve alcohol until 1am
A licensing application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the shop at 77 Church Street.
It seeks to allow the premises to sell alcohol from 6am until 1am seven days a week in line with its opening hours.
It would also secure permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which is needed to offer hot food and hot drinks after 11pm, until 1am.
Submitted by Quinton Benette, the proposals state the convenience store will be named Church Street Local and various measures will be in place to ensure it complies with licensing objectives and experiences no issues.
It adds: “The store is a great addition to the local area to add value to the local community/other businesses.”
Previous uses of the site include a beauty salon and another licensed retail store.
