New head chef appointed as historic Wynyard Hall enters new chapter

The privately-owned 120-acre estate has welcomed new executive head chef Gareth Rayner who joins from Middleton Lodge, near Darlington.

As it reopened post-pandemic, the landmark venue had a shift in business with the main hall and its former Wellingtons restaurant now operating for exclusive venue hire only or for select events.

It means its day-to-day food offering is now at The Glass House restaurant, which opened last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Rayner has joined Wynyard Hall

While wedding and other function guests can enjoy the opulence of the main hall, The Glass House, which stands apart from the former stately home of the Londonderry family, has a much more relaxed ambience and is aimed at everyone.

Gareth, who graduated from Kirby College, Middlesbrough and has 22 years of experience, said: “I am thrilled to be re-joining the Wynyard team and to welcome back guests to The Glass House with new dining experiences, as well as overseeing the events food offering.

"Bringing my style and the flavours that I’ve worked with over the years to Wynyard while incorporating local produce is such an exciting opportunity. I look forward to making Wynyard a culinary destination.”

Kelly Moorby, operations manager at Wynyard Hall, said: “Chef Rayner brings a wealth of culinary talent and leadership to our team.

The Glass House restaurant, Wynyard Hall. Picture by Frank Reid

"His extremely diverse experience will elevate the dining experience here at the Wynyard Hall and further our mission to make plot to plate dining and the concept of what grows together, goes together, a wonderful experience for all.”

As well as utilising the wealth of produce grown on the estate, The Glass House uses local suppliers wherever possible such as fish from Hodgson’s in Hartlepool.

The Glass House, which has around 70 covers, had previously been used as a shop and for cookery classes.

But customer feedback showed that people would like to see it used as a restaurant. It’s open Wednesdays to Saturdays, serving lunches from noon and dinner from 6.30pm.

Gareth Rayner

The site also features a farm shop and cafe.

One of the largest glasshouses in the UK, Wynyard Hall’s Glass House reopened to the public after 70 years in 2016 following a major £160,000 project to restore it to its Victorian glory.

The Glass House restaurant opened last year

The Glass House restaurant, Wynyard Hall. Picture by Frank Reid