New health and beauty store set to open in Hartlepool - but two other stores are closing
A new health and beauty retailer is coming to Hartlepool’s flagship shopping centre - but two more businesses are shutting up shop.
Savers is opening a store in Middleton Grange shopping centre soon.
But the news comes as two other stores - Trespass and Furniture Express - are closing.
Shopping centre bosses say they are talking to other retailers about moving to Middleton Grange.
Savers sells branded products at affordable prices and has over 400 branches around the UK.
It is currently advertising for five retail assistant jobs on its website.
The retailer said: “We continue to strive to launch the biggest products on the high street at the lowest prices. We have over 400 stores throughout England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales and are still expanding.”
No firm opening date has been given for the new Hartlepool store.
Furniture Express is due to close in mid September while Trespass right next to it is also holding a closing down sale.
A spokesperson for Middleton Grange said: “We can confirm that Trespass and Furniture Express have made the decision to close their stores at the centre.
“While this news is disappointing for Middleton Grange and the Hartlepool community, we are pleased to be able to announce the news that Savers will be joining the centre’s line-up this summer.
“We are also continuing discussions with other retailers about taking space within Middleton Grange and will announce any new arrivals when we are able to do so.”
Last year, Savers was ranked in seventh place in the Sunday Times’ best big companies to work for.