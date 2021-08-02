New internship aims to help both Hartlepool graduates and businesses

The Creative Fuse Tees Valley initiative has launched a new internship scheme to drive growth in the region’s creative, cultural, heritage and digital sectors, while helping Teesside University graduates get a foot in the creative door.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hartlepool and other parts of the Tees Valley, including micro businesses and freelancers, can now apply to have a masters student join their team for a four-week period, fully funded through Teesside University.

Masters students across several disciplines are eligible to apply including those from Teesside University Business School, School of Computing, Engineering, Digital and Technology and MIMA.

Interns will work towards a set brief that meets the organisation’s needs. Projects can include support in areas such as market research, bid-writing assistance, and other bespoke activities.

All host businesses will receive logistical support from the Tees Valley team of Creative Fuse – a partnership of the North East’s universities aimed at unlocking the potential of the creative, digital and tech sectors to drive innovation and growth of the region’s economy

Interns will have access to MIMA School of Art and Design academic expertise, supporting their role and ensuring their work is making an active contribution to the organisation.

MIMA has a commitment to developing and supporting young professionals and has worked with many students on internships from a wide range of subject areas over the years including history, geography, humanities, biology, fine art, journalism, and graphics.

Wendy Parvin, business development manager for Creative Fuse Tees Valley, said: “The internships have been designed for maximum impact on local business growth, including freelancers as well as micro-, small and medium enterprises.

“We understand that independent business owners and creative entrepreneurs don’t often have the time or funds available to hire an intern, particularly new ventures or those trying to get back on their feet after Covid-19.

“However, we take the load off host businesses allowing them to utilise the fully funded extra resource and focus solely on their growth project, ultimately adding value to the ecosystem across local creative sectors.”

Funded by the AHRC and ERDF, the initiative works with DigitalCity to support SMEs and incorporated non-profits in the Tees Valley’s creative, cultural, heritage and digital sectors through tailored programmes and consultancy projects.

To find out more, visit: https://thedigitalcity.com/services/creative-fuse-tees-valley/creative-industries-graduate-internships/