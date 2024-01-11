New look Hartlepool Business and Economic Forum launches urged firms to get on board ahead of first meeting of 2024
The Hartlepool Economic & Business Forum aims to raise awareness to bring more businesses on board and create a large-scale networking opportunity.
Simon Corbett, CEO of Hartlepool’s Orangebox Training Solutions, is the newly elected chair of the forum.
Businesses are being urged to attend the forum’s first meeting of 2024, to take place at Hartlepool College of Further Education at the start of February.
They are also encouraged to complete a new businesses survey to find out their what local business leaders want and to share their views on the challenges and opportunities within the town.
Simon said: “The Forum has had an important role to play for years in bringing together the business community.
“What we now need to do is grow it. There are fantastic organisations around in the area and we want to make every business in the town aware of what we are trying to do.
“We want to support each other, offer advice or be that point of contact where we can go and find solutions.
“We also want to create a large-scale networking opportunity where we can all support each other by collaborating on projects, provide services of mutual benefit to one another.”
The first official Economic & Business Forum event since the relaunch will take place at 8.15am-9.30am on Thursday, February 1, at Hartlepool College of Further Education.
As well as hosting various events and connecting businesses together, the forum will be responsible for organising the annual Hartlepool Business Awards, which made a successful return last November.
Simon said: “I see the Forum as being central to the needs and requirements of the local businesses.
“We want every business to take time and complete the survey as we can’t plan the future without knowing what the local people and businesses want and need.
“We have to make sure we add value to all businesses – SMEs, sole traders, partnerships and large companies.
“The first of the year’s events in February will come around quickly and we want as many people there so we are all on the same page.”
To complete the business survey check out https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepool-annual-business-survey.
And to book tickets for the forum event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/780001293867?aff=oddtdtcreator.