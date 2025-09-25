New operator required in bid to expand Hartlepool's outdoor market to as many as 50 traders

A new operator is required in a bid to boost the size of Hartlepool’s outdoor market by as much as fivefold.

The weekly market, which takes place in the West Side car park, next to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, currently attracts “between 10 and 13 traders”.

Yet Hartlepool Borough Council, which is seeking a private operator to run the Thursday market, believes the number of separate stalls could soar to 50 “with the right drive and promotion”.

Traders currently pay £27 per pitch.

A library picture of Hartlepool outdoor market back in 1976.

The authority said: “Hartlepool Borough Council is looking for a private operator and is inviting tenders to come in and run the market.

The lease would be for 50 weeks of the year for five years with offers of more than £10,000 per annum invited.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “We believe that the market has significant development potential.

"So this is a great opportunity for a private operator to come in and take it over.”

The closing date for tenders to be received is noon on Friday, October 10.

Further information is available online by searching for https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/downloads/download/521/letting-particulars-and-tender-form---outdoor-market

Bids should be submitted in writing in an envelope marked “MGSC Market Tender” and posted to Strategic Asset Management, Hartlepool Borough Council, Civic Centre, Victoria Road, Hartlepool TS24 8AY.

For general enquiries, email [email protected] or call (01429) 284053.