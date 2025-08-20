A renewable energy company has applied to build a solar farm and battery storage unit that would cover an area the same size as 35 football pitches.

ABEI Energy has submitted plans to Durham County Council for land to the north of the Peterlee Industrial Estate.

But a nearby resident warned their tranquil views of the countryside would be dominated by hundreds of reflective panels.

Natalie Wilson, who lives near the proposed site, said: “It will be extremely visually intrusive to ourselves, who have farmed this area for four generations now.

“Its presence will be literally outside of our windows and over the hedge to our adjoining land.

"The impact it will have, visually on the open countryside of this area is enormous.”

The solar farm would power about 5,000 homes and be in operation for around 40 years.

But Ms Wilson said the area has already been inundated with similar applications.

A large strip of land to the immediate north of the industrial estate is currently occupied by solar panels.

She added: “Another eight of these developments are also earmarked for this area. Why? How many more do we need around here?”

People living in nearby properties were contacted by the applicant as part of the planning process.

Of the 10 people who completed a questionnaire, six were against the location and two were in favour.

ABEI Energy said: “The layout and design of the proposed solar farm has been adapted since the public engagement to minimise landscape impact as well as improving on the biodiversity of the site.”

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .