An application has been made seeking permission for the new development at Wynyard Park.

Planning consultants for the applicant say it would provide a "vital community facility” for the area where lots of new housing is on the horizon.

The pub will be the main focal point of the development at two storeys in height and its design is described as a traditional country pub with a thatched roof.

Land where the Wynyard Park Pub and Hotel is planned to be built. Picture by FRANK REID

The hotel element is made up of a single story L-shaped block comprising of 10 rooms.

The planning application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council and a decision is yet to be made.

A planning statement by Lichfields, on behalf of the applicant Wynyard Park, states: “As it stands, Wynyard Park has a lack of facilities to serve the community and the proposal will therefore significantly help bridge the gap between the residential population and the facilities which support it.

"With regards to the hotel element of the proposal, this would be ancillary to the public house as the predominant use of the site but would provide an opportunity for tourists to stay within Wynyard Park, visiting residents of Wynyard Park or those who wish to stay out of main town centre, in a less urban but well-connected location.”

The site of the proposed pub and hotel. Picture by FRANK REID

The intended site is an area of undeveloped land off Poppy Close. Access would be off the A689 dual carriageway and by a new crossroads junction onto Poppy Close.

It includes plans for 57 car parking spaces, including two disabled spaces, and six cycle spaces.

The planning statement says the chosen location is identified as a Local Centre within the Wynyard Garden Village Visioning Document and Wynyard Park Masterplan.

It adds the development has been positioned and orientated with the surrounding houses in mind and the expectation is that most customers and staff will live locally.

The statement added: “In summary, safe access would be provided to and within the site for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists whilst the road network could safely accommodate the additional trips generated by the development.”