This is the new tenant joining a growing retail park in Hartlepool
An expanding Hartlepool retail park has welcomed a new tenant in the shape of a large charity shop.
Age UK has moved into a newly-built unit on Tees Bay Retail Park, off Brenda Road, which is set to open its doors next week.
It marks the return of the charity to Hartlepool following the previous closure of a shop in York Road in the town centre.
Age UK has taken on a double unit on the retail park which is undergoing a period of expansion.
In the last year, a new Lidl supermarket and Starbucks have opened on the retail park.
Work has begun on a new Burger King drive through restaurant and permission for six retail units made out of shipping containers was granted last month.
The Age UK shop will stock a wide array of new furniture with proceeds for the UK’s largest charity working with older people.
Manager Daniel Simpson said: “The reason the charity has chosen to open a shop here is it is getting more and more busy with more shops, whereas the town centre is not as busy as it was.
“This is a new unit and we wanted everything to be new and up to date.
“When people look at charity shops they think it is all old clothes. But we have a lot of new stock, particularly furniture including sofas, bedroom furniture, wardrobes, rugs; it is all brand new.”
The shop’s intended opening date is Tuesday, October 22.
“The shop is looking good,” he added.
They are also appealing for volunteers and donations to keep the shelves well stocked.
Used men’s, women’s and children’s clothes can be gifted along with DVDs, books, CDs, children’s toys and small electrical items.
Daniel added: “Hartlepool is quite a big town so we are expecting quite a few donations and we will need quite a few volunteers to help run the shop.
“I have already had a couple of calls from people offering to help out in their spare time.”
The shop will be open between 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.
To find out more about volunteering, visit the shop or call Daniel on 07492 338808.