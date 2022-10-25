Utilita will launch its tenth High Street Energy Hub at Jubilee House in York Road on Friday (October 28).

A team of energy experts will be on hand to help residents cut their annual energy spending through free, face-to-face advice.

The Hub will be open to anyone – not just Utilita customers – who are struggling with the impact of the cost of living crisis.

A third of the team’s time will be dedicated to helping local community initiatives through volunteering, fundraising, or providing energy-saving education with their energy efficiency workshops.

Fuel poverty charity Hartlepower will also work with Utilita to ensure households get the support they need in the run up to winter.

Helen Kyne, Utilita’s head of Energy Hubs, said: “The Energy crisis is at an all-time high and our Hubs are so important in providing the support, help and advice needed.

“Our team will be in the town centre this winter – an exceptionally important time of year – and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to do this in Hartlepool.”

Communities and local organisations are also invited to reserve space in the hub’s dedicated Community Room for free.

Hartlepower director Paul Hewitson said: “Utilita is one of the leading energy suppliers in the town and having a space for residents to go and discuss their bills or energy usage face-to-face is a huge bonus, particularly at this current moment in time.”

An ribbon cutting will take place at 11am on Friday.

