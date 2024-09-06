Newcastle Building Society to open pop-up branch while refurbishing its Hartlepool premises over the road

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:10 BST

A building society is opening a pop-up branch while refurbishing its existing premises over the road.

The improved Newcastle Building Society, in York Road, Hartlepool, will include a dedicated space for local charities and community groups when it reopens after around two months of work.

Following its temporary closure on Tuesday, September 10, pop-up facilities will open up the following day at Community Hub Central.

Newcastle Building Society promises that the refreshed branch “will provide customers with an enhanced, modern environment that provides even better access to services, information and advice, as well as improved meeting spaces to discuss personal financial planning.”

Carrieanne Wilford, Newcastle Building Society's Hartlepool branch manager, outside the York Road premises.

It will include a community room to provide local charities and community groups with a free place to meet.

The society currently offers 15 such rooms across its network of branches, which are well-used for a range of activities and meetings including "knit and natter”, training and skills workshops and even ukulele practice.

Michael Conville, chief customer officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Banks across the UK continue to close branches at an alarming rate. However, our approach is very different.

"We understand from our members that they truly value a physical branch with its face to face, friendly personal service, and appreciate the positive impact a branch can have

on its local community.

“High streets are always better with branches. That’s why we’re investing in our branch network.

"Modernising our existing premises while also finding new ways to help keep face-to-face financial services in our communities.

“The refurbishment of our Hartlepool branch is yet another example of how we’re enhancing our branch facilities by creating engaging, accessible spaces for our customers.”

Related topics:Newcastle Building SocietyHartlepool
