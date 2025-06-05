2 . Tyne Theatre Voices Choir Director – Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Lead and conduct the new community choir at the historic Tyne Theatre. You’ll plan and rehearse weekly sessions, prepare pieces for concerts, and generally bring music to life for the local community. This is a part-time, contract position running September 2025–July 2026, and will be paid per session (plus planning meetings and concert fees). It’s a unique creative role – perfect if you’re passionate about music and community engagement. Job type: Part-time (fixed-term Sep 2025–Jul 2026) │ Salary: £120 per weekly session (plus extra on concert days) tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/job-vacancy-tyne-theatre-voices-choir-director/ | Pexels