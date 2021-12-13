No holding back Hartlepool brakes firm after £1m new investment

Earlier this year, the firm – which specialises in car brake pads - announced over £2m was being spent at the plant, including in a new paint line, air compressors and equipment and software to significantly improve how the company communicates with its staff.

This additional £1m is for a second new paint line and means TMD is well placed to hit its production output target of 120,000 parts a week.

Over the year the investment has created 48 new jobs – bringing the number employed at the factory on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate to 508.

The management team at TDM Friction

UK Operations Manager Tom Russell said: “When we look back over the past 12 months, it’s clear to see our business has achieved so much in what’s been a very challenging global climate.

“The investment secured from our parent company throughout the year has been welcomed and reinforces the group’s commitment in our facility.

He added: “To be able to announce a further £1m for the introduction of another new paint line, which will significantly boost output, quality, and carbon emissions, means we’re ending 2021 striving towards achieving our goal of 120,000 parts per week, which was our target at the start of the year.

“Of course, investment in machinery and equipment is one thing, however, investing in our workforce is just as important to us and I really want to thank them for their efforts as we know it’s been a tough year for many.”

UK Operations Manager Tom Russell

Tom added: “We’re ending the year on a real high and it’s a tremendous boost to our loyal and dedicated workforce to know that further significant investment is being committed in Hartlepool. ”

The boost comes after a year in which the pandemic meant TMD Friction had to make many changes to operations and, at one point, had 25% of its staff at home.