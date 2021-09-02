No stopping for youngsters at Hartlepool brake manufacturing business

TMD Friction maintenance apprentices Jonny Davison, Jack Fallow and Stephen Smailes.

TMD Friction, which makes brake parts for the automotive industry, sees the recruitment of apprentices as a key element of the company’s future planning strategy and, through its close working partnership with Hartlepool College of Further Education, regularly looks to bring fresh new talent into the business.

Among the recruits are maintenance apprentices Jonny Davison, Jack Fallow and Stephen Smailes.

Jonny Davison, 20, from Seaton Carew, spent time on work experience with the firm, which is based on the Oakesway Trading Estate, before being offered a position on a Level 4 mechatronic engineering apprenticeship.

He said: “I am really enjoying my job. I feel like I am learning so many different things and am determined to do well and take the chances that come my way.”

Jack Fallow, 19, from Castle Eden, is halfway through his four-year apprenticeship.

He said: “I have been given a great opportunity with TMD and I am working so hard to prove myself. It’s a great company to work for and I feel everyone has really supported me during my apprenticeship.”

Stephen is the newest of the three to join the maintenance team. He was studying at Hartlepool College when they put him forward for a Level 3 engineering apprenticeship, which he started in February.

The Hartlepool 19-year-old said: “I still feel very new to the business, so I am constantly learning.”

TMD Friction manufactures brake pads for 95 per cent of the models of Europe’s car aftermarket and moved to its current base in 1998.

Jenny Wright, UK human resources manager at TMD Friction, said: “Attracting a mix of young talent and experienced personnel are absolutely critical to our long-terms plans for growth.

“We are delighted with the progress that Jack, Jonny and Stephen are making with us.