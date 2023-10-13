Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkers Bakery, on the Parkview West Industrial Estate, ceased trading as of Thursday, October 12, as a result of the action.

Administrators have been appointed for the business.

A post on the bakery’s Facebook page said: “Parker’s Bakery Limited was placed into administration on 12 October 2023 and has, unfortunately, ceased to trade with effect from the same date.

Parkers Bakers, on the Park View Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“Steve Kenny and Richard Cole are appointed to act as Joint Administrators of the Company. Please note that the administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.”

The statement went on: “Any enquiries should be directed to KBL Advisory Limited, telephone number 0161 637 8100 or by email to [email protected]”.

The bakery was locked and empty with pies still on display on Friday (October 13).

According to the company’s website, the business was founded back in 1959 by G Waugh and traded as G Waugh Ltd.

A chained door Parkers Bakery on the Park View West Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The name was later changed to Parkers upon the marriage of Mr Waugh’s daughter.

In the 1980s ownership changed hands to Mr Hope and Mr Murphy under a partnership.

The business moved to the Parkview industrial estate in 1987 under the name Parkers Uppercrust Bakeries where it remained since.

In September last year it was bought by new owners and became Parkers Bakery Ltd.