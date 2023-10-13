News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

North-East bakery Parkers in Hartlepool placed into administration after 63 years

A Hartlepool bakery has been left deserted after being placed into administration after over 60 years of supplying the North East.
By Mark Payne
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Parkers Bakery, on the Parkview West Industrial Estate, ceased trading as of Thursday, October 12, as a result of the action.

Administrators have been appointed for the business.

A post on the bakery’s Facebook page said: “Parker’s Bakery Limited was placed into administration on 12 October 2023 and has, unfortunately, ceased to trade with effect from the same date.

Parkers Bakers, on the Park View Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDParkers Bakers, on the Park View Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Parkers Bakers, on the Park View Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Steve Kenny and Richard Cole are appointed to act as Joint Administrators of the Company. Please note that the administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability.”

The statement went on: “Any enquiries should be directed to KBL Advisory Limited, telephone number 0161 637 8100 or by email to [email protected]”.

The bakery was locked and empty with pies still on display on Friday (October 13).

According to the company’s website, the business was founded back in 1959 by G Waugh and traded as G Waugh Ltd.

A chained door Parkers Bakery on the Park View West Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDA chained door Parkers Bakery on the Park View West Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
A chained door Parkers Bakery on the Park View West Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The name was later changed to Parkers upon the marriage of Mr Waugh’s daughter.

In the 1980s ownership changed hands to Mr Hope and Mr Murphy under a partnership.

The business moved to the Parkview industrial estate in 1987 under the name Parkers Uppercrust Bakeries where it remained since.

In September last year it was bought by new owners and became Parkers Bakery Ltd.

It made and supplied a variety of breads, savouries, cakes and confectionery both in Hartlepool and across the wider North East.

Related topics:HartlepoolNorth East