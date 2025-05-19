North East Charity Announces Sponsor For Newcastle 10k 2026

North East charity The Children’s Foundation has announced Murtek as the official charity sponsor of the 2026 Newcastle 10k.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Children’s Foundation was chosen as the charity partner of the 2025 Newcastle 10k which saw over 2,000 runners take on the scenic quayside route. Planning is already underway for the 2026 race and Murtek’s £5000 donation to sponsor the event will ensure the charity is able to fundraise more on the day and ultimately make ‘serious stuff fun’ for even more children, young people and families across the North East.

Sean Soulsby, chief executive of The Children’s Foundation, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Murtek on board as our sponsor for the 2026 Newcastle 10k. This sponsorship of will significantly increase the impact we are able to have through the event and gives us a platform to raise even more funds for young people facing challenges across the region. Alongside this generous sponsorship, members of the Murtek team will also be lacing up their running shoes and taking on the Newcastle 10k challenge, raising even more funds to support the projects that we deliver. Every step, every runner, and every donation helps us to tackle physical and mental health inequalities and support early years development for the children and families right on our doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After speaking to the team at Murtek about the projects we deliver, I’m pleased to confirm that this donation will allow us to bring our Baby Box project to families in Stockton-upon-Tees for the very first time. This has been made possible by the generosity of the team at Murtek alongside everyone who runs for us on the day. Thank you!”

The Murtek team with Sean Soulsby, CEO of The Children's Foundation

The race, organised in partnership by Tyne Bridge Harriers and RunThrough Events, will build on the energy and excitement of this year’s event with an even stronger presence for the charity.

Murtek will take pride of place on the charity’s limited-edition runners t-shirts and banners along the course and will benefit from exclusive places for staff and clients, as well as a dedicated cheering zone on race day.

Stuart Murray, managing director at Murtek, added: "Supporting our local community is a core part of our values at Murtek and giving young people a platform to succeed is something that really resonates with our team. We’re proud to be supporting The Children’s Foundation for the Newcastle 10k 2026 and can’t wait to see the difference we can make together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Baby Box project caught our attention as it reflects our ambition to give the region’s the best start possible. The team are thrilled that this sponsorship will mean that Baby Boxes will be delivered to families in Stockton for the very first time – we are incredibly proud that this donation will allow this vital project to be available to even more first-time parents and their babies."

For anyone interested in joining the 2026 event, now’s the perfect time to get involved. All runners who raise £100 for the charity will receive a goodie bag, fundraising support, and a charity t-shirt to celebrate your achievement.

The next Newcastle 10k will take place on 17th January 2026.

If you would like to register to take part in the event visit https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/newcastle-10k-january-2026

Media contact: For further comment or interview contact Lauren Regan [email protected] / 07792886540