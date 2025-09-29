North East Escapes: From start-up to regional holiday home management leader in just over a year

When Steven Mitchinson launched North East Escapes in June 2024, he had a clear vision: “I wanted to create a company that truly cares about both homeowners and guests, a service that feels personal, reliable, and rooted in the North East.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over a year later, North East Escapes has grown from 13 properties under management to more than 75 stunning holiday homes across Northumberland, Tyneside, Durham, and beyond, achieving over £2 million in holiday sales.

With offices in Ellingham, Northumberland, and Tynemouth, North Tyneside, the company is now the fastest-growing holiday home management provider in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growth in the holiday home sector can sometimes be seen as a negative, with companies losing the quality and local touch that made them stand out. For North East Escapes, growth means investing back into the business and never compromising on service. “We want every guest to feel welcome and every owner to feel supported. We understand that with growth there is a need to invest, and that’s why we’re investing heavily into the business now.”

Locally Owned, Locally Managed

Steven adds: “We understand that a holiday home is more than just a property, it’s someone’s special place, and we want every guest to feel welcome and every owner to feel completely supported.”

Mission and Values

North East Escapes’ mission is to become North East England’s leading holiday accommodation provider, renowned for its personal, caring service and deep local knowledge. Guided by core values such as personal touch, integrity, innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, the team ensures every homeowner feels supported and every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay.

By building strong relationships based on trust and respect, the company makes holiday home management simple, stress-free, and rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Home

The company also gives back to the local community, supporting charities including Kids in Mind, donating for every holiday booked to help children across the region.

A Service Designed for Homeowners

North East Escapes is known for being committed to owners, offering a complete holiday home management service at a competitive fee of just 10% + VAT. The team handles professional marketing, high-quality photography, guest communication, cleaning, maintenance, and compliance. Owners also receive expert guidance on pricing, seasonal demand, and maximising bookings to ensure their properties perform at their best.

Owner Jess of St Georges Apartment shared her experience: "Outstanding service, hands-off, hassle-free, and exceptionally professional. I've been working with North East Escapes since March 2025 and the experience so far has been excellent. As someone who lives abroad and takes a completely hands-off approach, having a capable and reliable holiday home management company is absolutely essential, and Steve and his team deliver on every front."

Hot Tub Holiday Home

Showcasing the North East

North East Escapes is also dedicated to promoting the North East as one of the UK’s most inspiring destinations. From Northumberland’s rugged coastline to Newcastle’s bustling Quayside and Durham’s historic streets, the company celebrates the region’s culture, scenery, and hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can enjoy coastal retreats at Tynemouth Longsands, peaceful harbours in Amble, and walking and hiking across the Cheviot Hills, Northumberland National Park, and Hadrian’s Wall Path. Food lovers can explore everything from local seafood shacks to fine dining in Newcastle.

Incredible Stays Across the North East

The portfolio of holiday homes is as diverse as the region itself. Guests might choose Eddie’s Escape, a cosy retreat for couples; Mill Cottage, ideally located between Berwick and Alnwick; Budle Newton Cottage, with rustic charm; or The Duke and Duchess, a luxurious property blending heritage with modern comforts. Coastal favourites include Cherry Tree in Amble, and Keepers Cottage in the countryside.

Every property is managed with care and attention, ensuring guests experience the very best of North East England, while homeowners enjoy a stress-free, hands-off service.

Looking Ahead

The long-term goal is clear: to continue growing as North East England’s leading holiday home management company, renowned for exceptional service, local expertise, and a portfolio of outstanding properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven concludes: “The North East has so much to offer, and our mission is to make sure everyone, whether a homeowner or guest, can experience it at its very best. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to keep expanding and improving our service for the community we love.”

Holiday home owners looking for hassle-free management at just 10% + VAT can contact North East Escapes today at https://northeastescapes.co.uk/owners.

Guests planning their next getaway across Northumberland, Tyneside, Durham, or the wider North East can discover their next getaway at https://northeastescapes.co.uk.

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected], www.northeastescapes.co.uk