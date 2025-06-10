North East sees 12% rise in sales of building materials

By Jo Foster
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Latest figures reveal the North East was one of the best performing regions for sales of building materials in March, with a 12.4% leap compared to the same month in 2024.

Analysis from the BMF (Builders Merchants Federation), found the North East was also a top performer in the first quarter of 2025 when compared to Q1 last year, with a jump of 5.8% in sales.

The BMF’s quarterly Building Materials Building Index (BMBI) evaluates building materials sales on a quarterly basis and is considered to be a key bellwether for the national economic picture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Armour, Commercial Director at Burton Roofing Merchants Ltd, is the BMF’s Regional Chair for the North of England. He said: “The North East’s impressive surge in building materials sales in March, alongside strong growth in Q1 2025, underscores the region’s robust demand and economic resilience.

John Newcomb, CEO Builders Merchants FederationJohn Newcomb, CEO Builders Merchants Federation
John Newcomb, CEO Builders Merchants Federation

“These figures reflect a positive outlook for the construction sector and highlight the North East’s pivotal role in driving national growth.”

The BMF’s BMBI is drawn from 88 per cent of builders’ merchants sales throughout the country, using GfK’s point of sale tracking data to make it one of the most reliable measures of sales activity for the sector.

BMF CEO John Newcomb said: “The building materials sector is critical to the lifeblood of the UK economy and reflects the ‘mood of the nation’ - particularly around home repair, maintenance and improvement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On a national level in March, the total volume of sales was +11.2% that at the same time last year - a clear increase in demand for building materials, aided by a fall in prices of -3.6% when compared to March 2024.

“When comparing Q1 2025 to Q1 2024, total volume sales were +3.9% and prices were -2.9% down

“With a jump of 12.4% sales in March and 5.8% in Q1, the North East is one of the top performers in terms of building materials sales so far in 2025.”

Related topics:North East
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice