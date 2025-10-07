North East small businesses use external finance less

- External finance use fell by eight percentage points among North East small businesses, with 44% utilising it in 2024. - Research and development is a key focus for small businesses in the North East, with 65% having invested in 2024, up 24 percentage points from 2023. - 34% of North East smaller businesses’ open to using finance for growth in 2024. - Activity across North East equity markets increased by 8.6%, while deal value decreased.

The North East’s small business community used external finance less across 2024. This is according to the British Business Bank’s fifth Nation and Regions Tracker, published today, which found that 44% of the region’s small businesses used external finance last year, an eight percentage point decrease.

The region’s equity markets fared better, with deal volumes increasing by 8.6% to 63 – making the North East one of just five Nations and regions to see an uplift in deal count. This compares favourably to the UK trend, with nationwide deal volumes falling by 15.1% in 2024. However, value dropped by 8.1% over the same period, falling to £141m.

Research and development (R&D) remains a key focus for small businesses across the North East, with an impressive 65% having invested in R&D in 2024, a 24 percentage point increase on the previous year. 18% of businesses were also undertaking new-to-market innovations.

Key Nations and Regions Tracker 2025

Demand for external finance among small businesses in the North East remains subdued. An estimated 34% of smaller businesses in the region are open to using finance for growth, a drop of four percentage points. However, only 11% see external finance as a major obstacle to running the business.

Throughout the last year, the British Business Bank has continued to support many of these businesses to start-up, scale and grow, with 84% of the businesses supported being outside London. In its latest financial year across the North East, the Bank newly supported 800 companies. This support is expected to generate £400m in additional turnover over the lifetime of the finance while supporting 8,200 existing jobs and creating an estimated 900 additional jobs.

Vicky Mears, UK Network Director, North of England and Midlands at the British Business Bank, said: “There has been challenges for businesses across the North East, and indeed the UK, however there’s still signs of optimism, with our equity market still performing relatively well despite drops across the UK. Our region is home to some true success stories, with many entrepreneurs still taking risks and investing to grow their businesses despite wider economic sentiment.

“There is clearly still demand from smaller businesses for finance to scale and grow despite mounting economic uncertainty, so it’s important they have access to bespoke, targeted funding. As a Bank, we’re continuing to ensure we serve the entirety of the UK, particularly those areas that have been left behind in the past. With our Start Up Loans programme, Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), and incoming clusters across the North, we’re ensuring we’re there for businesses of all sizes.”

The national picture

External finance use among smaller businesses across the UK saw a slight decline in 2024 (-1 percentage point) to 45%, consistent with a trend of stabilisation since the sharp recovery (10 percentage point increase) in 2023.

The report also shows that the type of finance use remained stable from 2023 to 2024, with small UK-wide declines of 2 percentage points for grants, overdrafts, and credit cards. Credit cards continue to be the most used finance type (15%), followed by overdrafts (11%), and leasing/hire purchase/vehicle finance, which ranked third (10%).

Smaller businesses had more appetite for risk in 2024, with the proportion of ‘Ambitious Risk Takers - those smaller businesses that want to grow and are willing to take risks - increasing from 27% in 2023 to 31% in 2024[1]. This was reflected in the Nations and Regions Tracker, which found that smaller businesses’ openness to using external finance to drive growth rose by 5 percentage points (up to 38% UK-wide).

Despite this, caution still remains. 19% of businesses that were open to considering finance to grow thought it would be difficult to secure it, and overall business sentiment remained muted.

Richard Bearman, Chief Development Officer of British Business Bank, said: “In the face of a challenging economic environment, it is encouraging that use of external finance has remained stable. This year’s Nations and Regions Tracker also indicates that optimism is brewing for small businesses and we hope to see this reflected in their use of external finance in the near future.

“The British Business Bank is pivotal to providing businesses across our regions with access to the finance they need. With the expanded capacity of the Bank under the Modern Industrial Strategy, we are poised to build on our existing work across the nations and regions.”