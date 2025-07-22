NRL Group celebrate inclusion with UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025 accolade

Technical and engineering recruitment and contracting specialists the NRL Grou, with branches in Teesside and Sunderland, have announced they have been named one of the top employers in the country for women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Technical and engineering recruitment and contracting specialists the NRL Group have announced they have been named one of the top employers in the country for women.

The UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025 List, celebrates those businesses whose own female colleagues rated them outstanding, following anonymous feedback shared through Great Place To Work®. The NRL Group have been recognised in position 45 for medium-sized organisations, reflecting their ongoing efforts to build a workplace culture rooted in respect, equity, and opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 97% of UK-based colleagues agreeing the company is a great employer, survey responses earned the company the official Great Place To Work® certification in 2024. When analysed on a demographic level, 97% of female employees felt they were treated as full members of the company, regardless of their position. 100% said they were given the resources and equipment to effectively work, and 97% felt their work contributed to achieving the company’s mission.

The NRL Group have been recognised as one of the best UK employers for women.

It’s the fifth Best Workplaces award the company has been presented with, having previously been recognised for their commitment to career development and wellbeing, as well as being named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for 2025.

NRL Group CEO David Redmayne reflects on the latest accolade.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women, this achievement reflects our long-standing commitment to creating an inclusive environment where every woman feels empowered to grow, lead, and succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across our teams we’ve had the privilege of supporting women to progress in their careers, and many who joined in junior positions are now leading the delivery of our recruitment, workforce and contracting services.”

With small, medium, large and super large sized organisation featured on this year’s list, each share a commitment to ensuring a meaningful balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women’s career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK added:

“This year’s UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list highlights organisations that are moving beyond good intentions and delivering real, measurable progress. These companies are dismantling outdated norms, prioritising women’s health, and building clear, supported pathways to leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recognition is driven by what matters most: the voices of women who work there. They’ve said, in their own words, that their workplace is one where they’re respected, empowered, and able to succeed.”