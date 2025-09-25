NRL wins prestigious Recruitment Company of the Year award with APSCo UK

CEO David Redmayne and Group Director Daniel Redmayne collect the award from APSCo UK

UK and international engineering specialists NRL, with branches in Sunderland, Teesside and Blyth, are celebrating being named the 2025 Recruitment Company of the Year (£50-250m) by the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) UK.

When presented with the award, APSCo UK praised the company’s impressive growth, inspirational leadership and high staff retention and engagement, with the business having demonstrated their strong capability to support the future pipeline of talent in the engineering sector.

The rigorous application process included submitting testimonials and evidence to demonstrate how the business is both serving their clients and candidates to a high standard, as well as supporting colleagues. After successfully securing a spot on the shortlist, NRL’s CEO David Redmayne attended a panel interview to discuss their application further, delving into the culture of the business and its ongoing support to drive the energy transition.

Within the Recruitment Company of the Year categories, judges were looking for companies that nurture talent and provide opportunities to colleagues to progress as well as maintaining an acute focus on regulatory compliance and delivering high standards of service to clients. The impact the organisation is making is also assessed, with NRL highlighting their continued drive for diversity and the community outreach work they undertake that engages with students and young adults in key areas such as STEM. Judges were also told how 97% of colleagues surveyed anonymously agreed that NRL was a Great Place To Work®, which has subsequently secured them accolades on the UK’s Best Workplaces™ List, as well as the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™, UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ and Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025 lists.

David Redmayne was in attendance to collect the award: “It doesn’t get more prestigious than to be recognised by the leading voice in the recruitment sector for this highly coveted award. We’re extremely proud to have been rewarded for our continued growth and success, which is a testament to our strong company culture and outstanding colleagues working across our business.

As a family-owned business, accolades such as these hold both personal and professional meaning, and I’m proud that we can share it amongst our teams and clients.”

It’s the second time the company has won one of the much sought-after Recruitment Company of the Year awards. APSCo UK’s Managing Director Samantha Hurley commented:

“NRL impressed the judges thanks to their commitment to nurturing colleagues and supporting career development. Staff retention and engagement rates were impressive for our sector, and this is clearly a winning formula when it comes to growing their client accounts and securing a future pipeline of talent for the industries they support. Congratulations to everyone at NRL on their ongoing success and their APSCo UK award win – we’re pleased to be celebrating with them.”