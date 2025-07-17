Only a third of small business leaders have a basic understanding of AI

A gap is also opening between mid-sized business and smaller businesses

60% of medium-sized enterprises use AI tools but this drops to 36% using the technology in micro businesses

Medium-sized businesses more than twice as likely to be paying for access to AI tools, as only 23% of micro businesses pay for AI

IT security, financing and low internet speeds are the top three barriers to AI adoption

One business starting to explore AI is North East-based JPC Specialist Motorsports

New research by Start Up Loans, conducted by YouGov, reveals less than half (46%) of small businesses use AI at work. Furthermore, a third (34%) of small business leaders only have a ‘basic understanding’ of AI tools.

On average, only 12% would refer to themselves as an ‘expert’ in the technology, when thinking about their proficiency in five core pillars of AI: Generative AI, chatbots and virtual assistants, speech to text and vice versa, text analysis and summary, and AI-powered text editing.

Paul Connaughton, founder of JPC Specialist Motorsports

The biggest barriers to further AI adoption were found to be IT security issues (25%) and a lack of appropriate financing possibilities (25%). A slow internet connection (22%) was the third largest barrier.

There is also a knowledge barrier preventing many small businesses from reaping the full benefits of tech and AI in the workplace. Over a fifth (21%) of business leaders cite insufficient digital skills of employees as being problematic, while a similar percentage (19%) cite an internal resistance to change as a hindrance. These barriers and lack of understanding are leading to a delay in uptake of the technology.

Within smaller businesses there was a clear divide between those at the larger end of the spectrum and those at the more micro end when it comes to using AI. The survey found AI is used in 36% of micro businesses (0-9 employees) and 44% of small businesses (10-49 employees) but rises to 60% of medium-sized enterprises (50-249 employees).

Paul Connaughton, founder of JPC Specialist Motorsports, is beginning to harness the power of AI to improve how he runs his business. Initially sceptical, recently used ChatGPT for the first time and was quickly convinced of its potential. He’s now exploring how AI can help streamline daily tasks, reduce marketing and design costs, improve event logistics, and support decision-making. Paul sees AI as a practical tool to optimise time and avoid common mistakes, and he’s encouraging others in his generation to give it a try.

Paul said: “Within an hour, I’d got all my day-to-day activities done. It was amazing. It’s like having a consultant there to advise me on what’s likely to be best and I don’t want to miss out on business because I didn’t give it a go.”

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank said: “AI has the potential to transform the way smaller businesses operate, but people running those businesses face a plethora of barriers which need to be overcome if they are to benefit from the technology. We hope our information, as well as start-up financing, one of the biggest hurdles identified, can help drive more use of AI.

By adopting AI responsibly, smaller businesses could unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, ensuring they remain the driving force of the UK economy”.

Start Up Loans offers pre- and post-loan support packages, including access to Learn With Start Up Loans, a partnership with the Open University, with courses covering key aspects of running a business.

The Start Up Loans programme was established in 2012 to help people - wherever they are in the UK and whatever their background - to achieve their ambitions of starting their own business. It provides fixed-interest loans of between £500 and £25,000 to aspiring business owners, many of whom might otherwise struggle to secure finance.

For free advice on how to use AI to grow a business, please visit: Free AI tools to help grow your business.