Opening date revealed for new Savers store in Hartlepool's Middleton Grange shopping centre
The opening date for the new Savers store at Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has been confirmed.
The shopping centre is inviting shoppers to come and celebrate when it officially opens its doors on Friday, August 2.
Located near Iceland, the new shop will be occupying 4,700sq.ft of space, offering customers the best in branded health, home and beauty products at excellent prices. Signing a ten year lease, the business has also brought seven new job opportunities to the town.
Mark Rycraft, Centre Manager for Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “We are thrilled to see the return of the brand to the centre. It’s one of the country’s leading players in its field and is a very welcome addition to our current retail line-up.”
Savers will be throwing open its doors at 9am with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and members of the public are invited to come along and join in with celebrations.
Stella MacDonald, Regional Manager for the North for Savers, added: “Hartlepool was one of the first locations for a Savers Health and Beauty store to open many years ago, so we are very happy to be returning to this great town once again.
“The unit which it will occupy is much bigger than the previous, and we cannot wait to provide our customers with an amazing shopping experience in a spacious store. In other words, we are coming back bigger and better than ever before!”
