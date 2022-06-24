Work has begun on the 243-home Highgrove development at Wynyard Park.

Barratt Developments North East, which is building 180 two, three and four bedroom homes, is contributing more than £1.6 million to the local community.

It includes £1.1 million towards education by providing additional primary and secondary school places.

A street scene of the planned new Highgrove housing development at Wynyard.

A £200,000 Cycle Link Contribution will also fund improvements to footways and cycleways to enhance links to Hartlepool.

Neil Milburn, of Barratt Developments North East, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the community in Wynyard through contributions made as a result of our brand new Highgrove at Wynyard Park.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the reception the new development receives from potential homebuyers in the area.”