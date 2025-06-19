Parents rate Mains House Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in the North East

Tell us your news

Parents have rated Mains House Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 467 early years settings in the North East.

The top twenty nurseries in the North East have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the North East, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/North-East-England

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“We would like to congratulate Mains House Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the North East! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Leanne Taylor, Nursery Manager at Mains House Nursery, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive a Top 20 Day Nursery award! It means the world to us because it reflects the trust and appreciation from our families — and that’s what we value most.

“This award is a true testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our amazing team. Each member of staff brings their whole heart to the job — and it shows in the bonds they build with children and families alike.

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition, but more than anything, we’re proud of the difference we make every day in children’s lives. That’s what drives us — and this award is a beautiful reminder that we’re doing something special.”

To see Mains House Nursery’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50004520WESA

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025