Parts of Market Hall in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre closed

The shopping centre has confirmed parts of Market Hall have been closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”, with a number of traders relocated to a different unit.

Ayres Butchers, Sandwich Express, Fords Fruit and Veg, S & L News, Ecigwizard, Tattoo Palace will remain open in the Market Hall, while Us For Books and Soap and Soul have been moved to a unit next to Iceland and Herons. However, other traders will be closed until at least next week.

In a social media statement, the shopping centre explained the partial closure was put in place for the safety and well-being of its tenants and customers.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has confirmed part of Market Hall have been closed./Photo: Frank Reid

The statement said: “We want to inform you that certain parts of the Market Hall have been closed after unforeseen circumstances. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our tenants and customers, which is why we have taken this decision. As we continue to investigate and gather more information in the coming days, we have been working closely with our Market Traders to ensure they can continue to trade.

“We understand that this closure may cause some inconvenience and disruption, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to resolve this situation as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We can confirm that Ayres Butchers, Sandwich Express, Fords Fruit and Veg, S & L News, Ecigwizard, Tattoo Palace will remain open in the Market Hall. Us For Books and Soap and Soul have relocated to a unit adjacent to Iceland and Herons. Other traders will be closed until at least next week. Please note that access to the Market Hall will only be possible through the entrance door opposite Supernews and Opposite Bet Fred.

“We will keep you informed of any updates as soon as we have them, and we thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time.”