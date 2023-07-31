News you can trust since 1877
PD Ports' specialist steel terminal welcomes its first shipments to Hartlepool

A specialist steel storage terminal that will strengthen the North East manufacturing sector’s access to high-quality global steel supplies has welcomed its first shipments to the Port of Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

The Hartlepool Steel Terminal, owned and operated by PD Ports, allows customers to discharge different steel products, including coil, steel plate, beams and pipes on to the same berth, reducing shipping and onward freight costs.

The 75,000sq ft facility has been upgraded to securely store steel coil and can hold individual coils of up to 30 tonnes. The warehouse is serviced by two 40 tonne overhead cranes.

The development means that the Port of Hartlepool is the only port on the North East coast that can receive both short sea and deep sea volumes of steel coil, offering capacity for more than 50,000 tonnes.

Hartlepool steel coil storage facility receives its first shipments.
Shipments carrying a wide variety of steel products, including the first shipments of steel coil, have arrived in Hartlepool, including vessels from Brazil, Turkey and Germany.

Three jobs have been created at the Port of Hartlepool thanks to the investment in the facility, with a number of existing roles secured.

The terminal building previously supported the oil and gas industries.

Roy Merryweather, general manager – business development, at PD Ports, said: “This new facility is a significant investment in our operations at Port of Hartlepool, making it a truly global terminal and one that will support North-East manufacturing businesses in sourcing their products from around the world.

“It will open up access to the best quality steel available internationally, including many grades that are not made in the UK.

“It offers flexible options for customers looking to ship steel products in and out of the port and strengthens our position as the port of choice for global steel manufacturers.”

The port has already handled 50,000 tonnes of import and export steel products in the first six months of 2023. That is expected to grow significantly thanks to the new steel coil offer.

John McCabe, chief executive, North East England Chamber of Commerce, said it was excellent news for the North East and presents a strong advantage in strengthening the region’s manufacturing businesses.

“With a thriving regional supply chain, the Hartlepool Steel Terminal is sure to play its part in the region’s economic renewal,” he said.

