Permanent jobs for 21 employees at Peterlee firm

Automotive technology firm ZF permanently took on the 21 workers as of November 1 after they were initially brought in to meet a demand in orders.

They had been appointed through the Peterlee company’s recruitment partner, Ranstad Recruitment, but, after impressing during their time with ZF, were offered permanent positions in the production and warehousing departments.

ZF Peterlee is looking to attract more temporary workers to meet demand for the safety camera technology produced on site.

Lisa Hudson HRmanager at ZF, left, with Employee Council chairman John Cree, right, and new employees Kevin Dodds, Jeff Daglish and Melissa Welch.

Lisa Hudson, HR manager at ZF, said: “Our temporary workers are an essential part of our day to day operations, recruited to meet peaks in production which occur at regular intervals throughout the year.

“The twenty one people who have earned themselves permanent jobs have each demonstrated an excellent work ethic and have become invaluable within the teams they’ve been supporting – which is why they’ve been rewarded with ZF contracts.”

ZF employee council chairman John Cree said: “The employee council works to protect the interests of all staff within ZF and all of our reps are delighted that a further 21 agency employees have recently been rewarded with new contracts.”