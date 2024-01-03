Plans have been lodged to build 70 new homes at the site of a disused reservoir in Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council, made up of four and five bed properties, on land at Hart Reservoir.

The wider site comprises of two disused reservoirs, with the 70 home development on and around the smaller reservoir to the south.

The application from Persimmon Homes outlines how the larger homes would “provide a valuable contribution to the local housing offer”.

Hart Reservoir, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.

The proposed development also includes a new children’s play area and green public open space.

A planning statement in support of the application estimates it would support 217 jobs and generate £843,710 in tax revenue, including £79,062 in council tax income per annum.

It adds: “The proposals contribute up to 70 new dwellings towards the council’s housing needs that are required to meet the needs of the present and future generations.

“The site is a disused reservoir which has been the case for many years and currently offers no benefit to the local community.

“The proposal will deliver high quality homes for local residents in a sustainable location that provides a safe and accessible environment.”

In total the development would provide 46 four bed and 24 five bed homes, accessed off Hart Lane.

A separate application has also been submitted by Persimmon to infill and level the disused and drained smaller reservoir to enable the land to be used for housing.

The target date for a decision to be made on the latest proposals is March this year.