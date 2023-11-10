Plans have been lodged for a cluster of new dementia friendly bungalows in Hartlepool to help bring back into use a site which has been a "hot spot" for anti-social behaviour.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the properties on land off Dumfries Road.

The application would see existing garages at the site demolished and four bungalows built in their place.

Applicant Joshua Chapman, from Lorimers Consultancy, based in Peterlee, said the development will provide "much needed dementia friendly and assisted living style" properties each with two bedrooms.

What new bungalows in Dumfries Road, Hartlepool could look like. Rendered by BDN (Building Design Northern).

He said: "We’re just looking to do some nice high quality, low density development.

"We thought bungalows would be, one they’re much needed, they’re less intrusive on the surrounding area, and the key driving factor behind it was really to provide much needed assisted living accommodation."

He added the site would have a sensory garden to help provide "a sense of community” for the new residents.

The bungalows would include measures to accommodate people in wheelchairs, such as level access and adaptable spaces like wetrooms.

An artist's impression of the new bungalows proposed in Dumfries Road, Hartlepool. Rendered by BDN (Building Design Northern).

Mr Chapman added they have spoken with residents and researched the site which has been a "hot spot" for antisocial behaviour.

He continued: "Historically over the years there's been cars burnt out in there, it’s just a general hot spot for antisocial behaviour.

"I think it’s going to not only enhance the area but potentially add value to properties because it’s not going to be an eyesore anymore.”