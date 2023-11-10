Peterlee based father and son developers unveil plan for dementia friendly bungalows at Hartlepool anti-social 'hot spot'
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the properties on land off Dumfries Road.
The application would see existing garages at the site demolished and four bungalows built in their place.
Applicant Joshua Chapman, from Lorimers Consultancy, based in Peterlee, said the development will provide "much needed dementia friendly and assisted living style" properties each with two bedrooms.
He said: "We’re just looking to do some nice high quality, low density development.
"We thought bungalows would be, one they’re much needed, they’re less intrusive on the surrounding area, and the key driving factor behind it was really to provide much needed assisted living accommodation."
He added the site would have a sensory garden to help provide "a sense of community” for the new residents.
The bungalows would include measures to accommodate people in wheelchairs, such as level access and adaptable spaces like wetrooms.
Mr Chapman added they have spoken with residents and researched the site which has been a "hot spot" for antisocial behaviour.
He continued: "Historically over the years there's been cars burnt out in there, it’s just a general hot spot for antisocial behaviour.
"I think it’s going to not only enhance the area but potentially add value to properties because it’s not going to be an eyesore anymore.”
He added the development, which will offer seven car parking spaces, is a joint venture between him and his father and is something they are “both passionate about".