Peterlee firm first in UK to launch vegan ice cream subscription service thanks to £400,000 investment

Peterlee-based Beau’s has secured £400,000 investment as it looks to boost its vegan gelato brand with a new factory in the North East.

Beau’s has secured additional funding from investors including the TRICAP Group and venture capital firms Dismatrix and Northstar Ventures Limited – with funding from the North East Innovation Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

The investment has also enabled Beau’s to launch the UK’s first vegan ice cream subscription service – Beau’s Pint Club – which sends subscribers a dessert box of gelateria-quality vegan gelato, along with additional toppings cones and other extra items each month.

Beau's has launched a subscription pint club

With the rapid rise of online shopping and increase in consumers opting for subscription services as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the team is confident that the move will appeal to UK customers. and with veganism on the rise, Beau’s is also tapping into a rapidly expanding market.

“Beau’s plans are far-reaching and innovative and I’m delighted to lead such a talented team to grow the business and bring quality vegan products to the mainstream market,” said CEO co-founder Joseph Eyre.

“We believe we have a product that can appeal to vegans and non-vegans alike, making it a perfect option for families with mixed dietary preferences to explore.”

Co-founder Amber Fox-Eyre added: “We believe the ice cream typically available to UK consumers could be a whole lot better.

Boxes include additional toppings cones and other extra items

“We’re looking to set a new benchmark, not just in terms of quality but also in terms of sustainable practices.”

TRICAP CEO and chair of Beau’s Moray Martinadded: “As well as offering vegans and those with lactose intolerance a nutritionally balanced gelato of uncompromising quality, Beau’s products will appeal to the ‘traditional’ ice cream market simply because they taste very good.

“This broad appeal, alongside the company’s sustainability credentials, were recognised by investors as key success factors aimed at overcoming some of the challenges faced by retailers and across the catering sector.

"We look forward to supporting Beau’s growth and development as it begins its manufacturing ramp up and brand building phase.”