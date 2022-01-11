Peterlee firm teams up with vegan chocolate bar maker to launch new product

Beau's Gelato Love Raw Box

Peterlee firm Beau’s Gelato has teamed up with Love Raw as part of Veganuary to launch a new vegan product.

The plant-based ice cream expert’s collaboration with Love Raw will feature a Limited Edition Love Raw Gelato Box featuring two exclusive Beau’s ice cream flavours made using LoveRaw’s popular Cre&mÒ Wafers and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

The Cre&m One contains pieces of moreish Love Raw’s Bueno-like Hazelnut Cre&mÒ Wafer coated in praline gelato.

The Butter Cup One, offers chunks of salty Love Raw Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, swirled with caramel in a rich peanut gelato.

Both flavours come in 450ml recyclable tubs, accompanied with vegan cones, wafers and toppings in the box.

All boxes arrive frozen using carbon-neutral delivery and can remain so for up to twelve hours after delivery before needing to be placed in the freezer.

Amber Fox-Eyre, who is co-founder at Beau’s Gelato, said: “Veganuary is such a brilliant initiative to support people considering transitioning to veganism, or just trying it for the first time, so we wanted to create something that would be both familiar and a bit special, to encourage people looking at switching to vegan options.”

Fellow co-founder Joseph Eyre added: “We want to highlight that there are now an abundance of delicious alternatives out there that people can try: plant-based is no longer synonymous with inferior quality.”

The Love Raw box is on sale until the end of the month.

