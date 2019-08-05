Plans for more than 240 new homes on Wynyard Park site
A construction company has submitted an application to develop more than 240 homes in Wynyard Park.
The screening opinion application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council last month and could see a new residential site built on land north of Hartlepool Road, Billingham, as part of the second phase of the Wynyard Park master plan.
The proposed plans would see 243 houses built including associated access, a link road connection, infrastructure and open space.
Land earmarked for the site is situated north of Hartlepool Road to the left of the David Wilson Homes The Grove development.
A spokesperson from Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, comments: “We can confirm that we have submitted an application to develop a new site in Wynyard, Stockton-on-Tees.
“The proposed site will be designed to sit within the Wynyard Park masterplan area and will offer a total of 243 two, three and four bedroom homes, catering for both first-time buyers and growing families alike. A percentage of the dwellings will also be designated as affordable.“As well as providing much needed housing and improving local infrastructure, the proposed development will create over 100 jobs for the area.
“As part of its ongoing commitment to support the communities in which it builds, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has offered to contribute to the improvement of transport, sporting facilities and more.
“The housebuilder has also offered to improve ecological and wildlife benefits such as new tree and hedgerow planting, a natural wetland habitat and provisions for nesting.”