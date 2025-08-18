Plans for new Hartlepool hair salon are rejected
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to build new premises on vacant grassed land at Park View Road West.
The application from K Ord stated the development would deliver a hair salon served by 14 car parking spaces.
A planning statement in support of the proposals argued the site is in a “prime position” and the development would provide “additional services” at Park View Industrial Estate.
It added the scheme had been designed to support clientele with disabilities.
Yet a report from council planning officers has confirmed the application has been refused, ruling the site “not a suitable location for the proposed development”.
It said “the application site is located within a designated industrial estate and not in a designated retail centre”, adding that “the principle of development is considered unacceptable in this instance”.