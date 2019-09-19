Plans lodged to move Aldi supermarked in Hartlepool into bigger unit and create 10 new jobs

Earlier this year Aldi launched a consultation into relocating from its existing site at Tees Bay Retail Park to a vacant parcel of land off Brenda Road nearby.

Plans have now been formally submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department over the move to the new larger site to the south-west of the Stag & Monkey public house.

The move would create up to 10 new jobs, plus those linked to its construction.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of Aldi regarding the proposals state they will benefit the area and provide a new and improved store.

It said: “Aldi wishes to replace the existing store at Tees Bay Retail Park with a new purpose-built store as it is too small, not in keeping with Aldi’s modern style and no longer meets the expectations of customers.

“The application site is attractive as it is close to the existing store at Tees Bay Retail Park, which has a loyal customer base.

“The modern, contemporary design of the building complements the site location and integrates successfully within the existing urban grain.

“Overall, the proposal brings investment and new jobs to Hartlepool with the redevelopment of land that has been vacant in excess of 15 years.”

It also noted Aldi leases its current store and needs to find an alternative site as the lease expires in 2022.

The proposed opening hours of the replacement store are the same as for the existing: 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 6pm on Sundays.

A total of 112 customer car parking spaces would be provided with the replacement store, including five accessible bays and eight parent & child bays.

The new larger store would also have wider aisles and a better product display, according to the plans.

Aldi held a public exhibition in regards to the plans at Belle Vue Social Club at the end of July, while a community newsletter was sent to more than 2,000 households and business surrounding the site with information on the plans.

According to Aldi, more than 93% of all pre-application feedback supported the scheme in principle.

They also said following feedback from stakeholders and the public consultation, plans were altered to include a pedestrian crossing facility on Brenda Road to link with Tees Bay Retail Park.

On its website it states the new store could be open as early as late 2020.