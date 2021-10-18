The application will see proposals for 59 new two, three and four-bedroom homes and bungalows located at Stephenson road in Peterlee considered by Durham County Council’s planning department in the coming weeks.

If the plans get the green light in November 2021, the development by United Living Group could create dozens of local construction jobs as well as those in the local supply chain.

The development has been designed by Newcastle-based architecture practice Ergo Projects, and, if plans are approve, on-site work is expected to start in 2022, with the first release of the new homes due to be completed by Christmas 2022.

Developers say the £8million development will be a ‘much-needed’ boost for regional housing stock, including the availability of more affordable properties, as planners say the it would ‘plug a gap in the local market’ for more energy efficient homes of a size that meets the newly adopted Nationally Described Space Standards.

It is also hoped that the development could herald a spending boom on local leisure facilities and services as people start to move into their new homes.

Adrian Reay, managing director, said: “Our plans will see a development that will meet the needs of the local community and deliver high quality new homes for the area with good access to local services. As well as a good variety of house types, the wider proposals for the site are equally impressive and we will be excited to see the finished product.”

Examples of the type of new houses proposed by United Living development in Peterlee.

“As architectural technologists, we want to work on rewarding projects and for clients with ambition and quality solutions. With our designs, we have also focused on aspects around green credentials and ensuring the homes are as energy efficient as possible.”

He added that on the back of a resilient growth despite the pandemic and a expanding portfolio of national clients, Ergo goes from strength-to-strength: “The opportunity to work for one of the UK’s most go ahead social housing developers is an exciting one that we welcome as a creatively-driven design office.”

