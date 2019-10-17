Plans submitted for £230 million green energy plant near Seaton Carew
Plans for a £230 million energy plant at Graythorp in Hartlepool have been submitted to council chiefs for a decision.
The Graythorp Energy Centre at Tofts Road West, south of Seaton Carew, would see industrial and household waste that would otherwise go to landfill or be sent overseas turned into electricity.
Project leaders say it would create up to 450 jobs during a three-year construction period and 45 full time posts for operating the plant over at least 25 years.
Now, following a public consultation period carried out by the developers, a planning application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council.
Ray Tucker, managing director of Graythorp Energy, said: “Our public consultation exercise for this project was a great success.
“We organised what was a well attended public exhibition in Seaton Carew and created a website www.graythorp.energy to explain the project and get views and comments on it, prior to making our planning application.
“Response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive while we have also been contacted by a number of highly qualified individuals and supply organisations, seeking future employment and business opportunities.”
Project managers say the development would produce 49.5 megawatts of electricity – equivalent to the average annual power consumption in 90,000 homes – into the local grid.
It would be produced by the burning of about half a million tonnes of dry waste feedstock a year in two parallel furnace/boiler systems feeding a single steam turbine and generator system.
The type of fuel used is classified as 50% renewable by the government’s Department of Energy & Climate Change (DECC).
Project leaders say the development will bring employment, capital investment and energy production to the town.
They told the Mail earlier this year that all waste transported to the site would be in enclosed trailers and unloaded in a sealed hall inside the centre located within a 17-acre (seven hectare) site adjacent to the Graythorp Industrial Estate.
People can view and comment on the planning application now at the planning section of Hartlepool Borough Council’s website (https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/planning) under the reference number H/2019/0275.
The application currently has a target decision date of January 22.