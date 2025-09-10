Plans to carry out improvements to popular Hartlepool Wetherspoon pub
Proposals have been submitted to carry out renovations at The Ward Jackson pub in Church Square.
The application from JD Wetherspoon PLC would see damaged windows on the upper floors to the front of the building replaced in a “like-for-like manner.”
It would also see repairs and resurfacing work carried out to the roof due to damaged and worn features.
A planning statement in support of the application stresses the project would have no major impact on the operation of the site but would enhance the look and condition of the property.
It added: “The proposal aims to improve the overall appearance of the building by repairing damaged elements.”
The application falls within the boundaries of Hartlepool Development Corporation, meaning that organisation, rather than the borough council, will make the decision on the plans.