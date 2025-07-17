Plans unveiled to build new salon on Hartlepool industrial estate
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for a new building which will host the business on empty grassed land at Park View Road West.
The application from K Ord states the development would deliver a hair salon served by 14 car parking spaces, which would in turn provide full-time and part-time employment opportunities.
A planning statement in support of the proposals outlines how the site is in a “prime position” and the development would provide “additional services” at Park View Industrial Estate.
It said: “The proposed use contributes to providing an asset to the area, bringing vacant land into use, which not only serves the applicant themselves but other buildings and businesses in the area by lifting land into use.”
It adds the scheme has been designed to support clientele with disabilities.
A decision is expected to be made on the application in August.
