Plans unveiled to open new Hartlepool micro brewery

By Nic Marko
Published 4th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST
Plans have been lodged to convert a vacant property into a micro brewery.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for 26 Burn Road, which was last used as offices.

An application from a Mr A Sewell is seeking consent to allow a micro brewery business to operate within the property which has been “empty for over a year”.

The attached garage space would be used as the brewing room, with the remainder of the ground floor to be for storage for the business and the upstairs rooms as offices for sales and customer service requirements.

26 Burn Road, in Hartlepool, could become home to a micro brewery. Pic Via Google Maps.placeholder image
26 Burn Road, in Hartlepool, could become home to a micro brewery. Pic Via Google Maps.

A planning statement adds “there will be very little construction work necessary” and “limited external” changes required as part of the development.

It adds the proposed extraction system “has a number of filters to trap and reduce the emissions and brewery smells associated with the business”.

Planning documents add the business would have three full-time employees.

A decision on the application is expected in January.

