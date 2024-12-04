Plans unveiled to open new Hartlepool micro brewery
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for 26 Burn Road, which was last used as offices.
An application from a Mr A Sewell is seeking consent to allow a micro brewery business to operate within the property which has been “empty for over a year”.
The attached garage space would be used as the brewing room, with the remainder of the ground floor to be for storage for the business and the upstairs rooms as offices for sales and customer service requirements.
A planning statement adds “there will be very little construction work necessary” and “limited external” changes required as part of the development.
It adds the proposed extraction system “has a number of filters to trap and reduce the emissions and brewery smells associated with the business”.
Planning documents add the business would have three full-time employees.
A decision on the application is expected in January.