Popular Hartlepool pub bids to improve its beer garden

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for a new covered outdoor area within the existing beer garden of the Travellers Rest, in Stockton Road.

According to plans, submitted by Greene King Brewing & Retailing, the development would provide a new covered timber pergola structure along with heaters and festoon lighting.

A planning statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, said there is a demand for the facilities, as shown by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hartlepool's Travellers Rest pub.

It said: “The works are a direct response to the recent Covid 19 pandemic and the need to provide covered outdoor seating areas and generally enhance external spaces.

“This is to support the overall viability of the premises and to meet the changing demand of customers, many of whom prefer outdoor dining at the present time.

“The development proposal is policy compliant and is necessary to support the pub through these difficult times.”

It also adds the proposed development seeks to “improve the local amenities for both the community and visitors” by carrying out the beer garden works, with the pergola “appropriate and in keeping” with the site.

Planning documents state the lighting installed would be “low key” and not detrimentally affect the amenity of neighbouring residential properties.

The planning statement adds the design will be undertaken to minimise the effect on the existing structure and layout whilst “maximising the commercial potential for the premises”.